“Little Britain” Star Identified as Accused

However, a woman referred to as “Jade” by the British newspaper claims to have met him when she was 15. She says he invited her to his home weeks after they first made contact and performed sexual acts on her. A woman identified as “Alex” explained that she was a big fan of Walliams and was groomed by him starting at age 15. He sent her cards wishing her luck with her schoolwork, or he would reach out to her via email. When she was 17, he reportedly intensified the contact.