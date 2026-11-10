Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Gutscheine
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Allegations of Abuse

“Little Britain” Star Identified as Accused

Nachrichten
10.11.2026 13:34
Matt Lucas (left) and David Walliams (right) as “Lou and Andy” in the TV series “Little Britain”
Matt Lucas (left) and David Walliams (right) as “Lou and Andy” in the TV series “Little Britain”(Bild: Everett Collection / picturedesk.com)
Porträt von krone.at
Von krone.at

“Little Britain” star David Walliams has been identified as the accused: The TV star is accused of abusing his celebrity status to engage in inappropriate sexual contact with women and underage girls.

0 Kommentare
Krone.at als bevorzugte Quelle in Google News hinzufügen Kronen Zeitung als bevorzugte Google-Quelle hinzufügen

Walliams had attempted to obtain a High Court injunction to prevent coverage of the sexual abuse allegations made against him. He is primarily accused of making advances toward teenage girls. At least one of the girls accuses him of having engaged in sexual contact with her. There are also reports of sexual assaults in the workplace, specifically at television stations and a publishing house.  

Walliams is reportedly in a mentally unstable condition and under medical supervision.
Walliams is reportedly in a mentally unstable condition and under medical supervision.(Bild: APA-Images / Camera Press / ED)

He is alleged to have used his fame and influence over several years to make contact with young women—and in some cases, very young women—and to initiate sexual relationships. Some of the allegations described could, if confirmed, constitute criminal offenses. The actor, who is best known here for the biting satirical series “Little Britain,” denies any wrongdoing. 

More than 100 people interviewed
Both the British “Guardian” and ITS investigated the case. The journalists reportedly interviewed more than 100 people, 30 of whom described their own firsthand experiences. According to the “Guardian,” most of them state that they were over 18 years old when they had contact with Walliams.

However, a woman referred to as “Jade” by the British newspaper claims to have met him when she was 15. She says he invited her to his home weeks after they first made contact and performed sexual acts on her. A woman identified as “Alex” explained that she was a big fan of Walliams and was groomed by him starting at age 15. He sent her cards wishing her luck with her schoolwork, or he would reach out to her via email. When she was 17, he reportedly intensified the contact.

According to *The Guardian*, the allegations also extended to his behavior in the workplace. Sources described inappropriate behavior toward women both on the primetime show *Britain’s Got Talent* (BGT) and at his publisher, HarperCollins.

In 2017, Walliams was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire by the Royal ...
In 2017, Walliams was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire by the Royal Family.(Bild: APA/Toscano / POOL / AFP)

According to his attorney, the publication of the allegations could have life-threatening consequences. The star is currently receiving psychiatric treatment due to his unstable condition and has been hospitalized at times.

Written Statement: “I Was Thoughtless”
“Looking back, I realize that I sometimes behaved thoughtlessly toward other people with whom I had casual sexual relationships,” Walliams wrote in a letter to the investigating journalists. He acknowledged that he had not always been sufficiently considerate of others’ feelings.” He regrets this. He is not a sex offender. The *Guardian* quotes him as saying: “I have not broken the law, but I am deeply distressed that some of the women I met 10 to 20 years ago are now expressing hurt or anger toward me.”

Wenn Sie oder eine Ihnen nahestehende Person sich in einer psychischen Ausnahmesituation befinden oder von Suizidgedanken betroffen sind, wenden Sie sich bitte an die Telefonseelsorge unter der Telefonnummer 142. Weitere Krisentelefone und Notrufnummern finden Sie HIER.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
10.11.2026 13:34
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Marken
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf