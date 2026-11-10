Allegations of Abuse
“Little Britain” Star Identified as Accused
“Little Britain” star David Walliams has been identified as the accused: The TV star is accused of abusing his celebrity status to engage in inappropriate sexual contact with women and underage girls.
Walliams had attempted to obtain a High Court injunction to prevent coverage of the sexual abuse allegations made against him. He is primarily accused of making advances toward teenage girls. At least one of the girls accuses him of having engaged in sexual contact with her. There are also reports of sexual assaults in the workplace, specifically at television stations and a publishing house.
He is alleged to have used his fame and influence over several years to make contact with young women—and in some cases, very young women—and to initiate sexual relationships. Some of the allegations described could, if confirmed, constitute criminal offenses. The actor, who is best known here for the biting satirical series “Little Britain,” denies any wrongdoing.
More than 100 people interviewed
Both the British “Guardian” and ITS investigated the case. The journalists reportedly interviewed more than 100 people, 30 of whom described their own firsthand experiences. According to the “Guardian,” most of them state that they were over 18 years old when they had contact with Walliams.
However, a woman referred to as “Jade” by the British newspaper claims to have met him when she was 15. She says he invited her to his home weeks after they first made contact and performed sexual acts on her. A woman identified as “Alex” explained that she was a big fan of Walliams and was groomed by him starting at age 15. He sent her cards wishing her luck with her schoolwork, or he would reach out to her via email. When she was 17, he reportedly intensified the contact.
According to *The Guardian*, the allegations also extended to his behavior in the workplace. Sources described inappropriate behavior toward women both on the primetime show *Britain’s Got Talent* (BGT) and at his publisher, HarperCollins.
According to his attorney, the publication of the allegations could have life-threatening consequences. The star is currently receiving psychiatric treatment due to his unstable condition and has been hospitalized at times.
Written Statement: “I Was Thoughtless”
“Looking back, I realize that I sometimes behaved thoughtlessly toward other people with whom I had casual sexual relationships,” Walliams wrote in a letter to the investigating journalists. He acknowledged that he had not always been sufficiently considerate of others’ feelings.” He regrets this. He is not a sex offender. The *Guardian* quotes him as saying: “I have not broken the law, but I am deeply distressed that some of the women I met 10 to 20 years ago are now expressing hurt or anger toward me.”
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