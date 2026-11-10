Wild scenes!
Conspicuous Clothing Led Police to the Suspect
Spectacular success in a manhunt in Burgenland: Following an armed robbery at the post office in Neufeld (Eisenstadt-Umgebung district), police were able to arrest the suspected perpetrator shortly afterward. Alert police officers spotted the suspect while on patrol. “Krone” was there live.
The police in the Eisenstadt-Umgebung district pulled off a real coup on Tuesday! Following an armed robbery at the post office in Neufeld in the Eisenstadt-Umgebung district, a large-scale manhunt was initially launched. But the suspected robber’s escape didn’t last long: Shortly afterward, he was in handcuffs.
The robbery took place shortly after 8 a.m. A suspect is said to have threatened the post office employees with a weapon-like object and demanded cash. With an as-yet-unknown amount of loot, the man then fled the scene. Fortunately, no one was injured.
Large-scale manhunt extending to the borderwith
The police responded immediately and launched a manhunt. Numerous patrols were mobilized, and checkpoints were set up. The search operations extended beyond the Eisenstadt-Umgebung district into neighboring Lower Austria. Checkpoints were also manned at the Klingenbach border crossing.
Officers were searching for a man who was reportedly wearing a bright blue sweater, a black jacket, and blue jeans. The breakthrough finally came during a routine patrol. Alert police officers noticed a man who matched the description that had been issued earlier. The officers stopped him and searched him. For the suspect, who was approximately 50 to 60 years old, the ride was over.
A conspicuous sweater made him a suspect
The suspicion apparently solidified quickly: coins and paper money were found on the man. Whether this constitutes all or only part of the loot from the post office robbery is the subject of further investigation.
According to initial reports, the suspect is believed to be a Serbo-Croat. His exact identity and the circumstances surrounding the crime are now the focus of the police investigation.
A dark blue van, a VW Caddy with Viennese license plates, is also playing a role in the investigation. The vehicle was examined in detail by crime scene investigators. Its significance in relation to the robbery and the subsequent escape has yet to be determined. Furthermore, the presumption of innocence applies until a final conviction is handed down.
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