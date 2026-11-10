Suspect Confesses
Woman (24) Killed: “I Hated Her So Much!”
In early September, a man from Styria killed his brother’s girlfriend in Graz. From the very beginning, the suspect fully confessed to the crime. “I hated her so much,” he stated emotionlessly. There is no evidence to suggest he was not of sound mind. However, the 23-year-old is apparently extremely dangerous due to a possible mental disorder.
The incomprehensible murder in the heart of Graz caused horror far beyond the state’s borders: Armed with a hammer, the 23-year-old suspect broke into his brother’s apartment—where his brother’s girlfriend (24) was also present—through a window at Bischofsplatz on September 3. Driven by pure hatred, as he himself confessed.
Victim Wanted to Protect Her Younger Sister
A dispute had been simmering for some time between the 24-year-old woman and the man from Styria. The young Albanian woman is said to have put a stop to her brother-in-law’s flirting with her younger, 14-year-old sister. She wanted to protect the girl. This was something the man from Styria—who apparently had narcissistic traits—was clearly unwilling to tolerate. In any case, he reportedly would not tolerate any backtalk in any situation—least of all within the family.
In her panic at the sight of the assailant, the 24-year-old barricaded herself in the bedroom, but the enraged man struck the door with a hammer until he could break through a hole and enter the room. A physical struggle ensued before the assailant repeatedly struck the young woman with the tool. Eventually, she stopped moving.
Suspect Shows No Remorse
The 23-year-old was arrested by police in the stairwell, covered in blood, after the victim’s boyfriend apparently raised the alarm. The suspect is now being held in pretrial detention at the Jakomini Correctional Facility. He confessed to the crime without emotion. There is no sign of remorse.
A psychiatric evaluation is now being conducted to determine whether he has a mental disorder. It must also be determined how dangerous the man is to those around him in the future and whether he could commit similar acts of violence again. “There are currently no indications that he was not of sound mind at the time of the crime,” said Christian Kroschl, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office, in response to a query from “Krone.” The investigation is still ongoing.
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