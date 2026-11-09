Professional Tennis Player Goes Public About Suicide Attempt

Many Surgeries, Injuries, and Setbacks

The 24-year-old professional has already had to take many forced breaks from his career due to injuries. He is currently sidelined due to an injury to his left wrist sustained in June, which required surgery. He is ranked 245th in the world. Riedi writes about the “many surgeries, injuries, and setbacks. There are still challenges, both physical and mental. But today I know how important it is to take care of myself and ask for help when I need it.”