"Mental Battle"
Professional Tennis Player Goes Public About Suicide Attempt
Leandro Riedi wrote on social media about a suicide attempt he made a little over two years ago. June 21, 2024, is a day he will never forget, Riedi told the public.
It will always be a day that the Swiss player carries with him. “I want to talk about this because mental health deserves much more attention,” the tennis player wrote. When dealing with mental health issues, he said, it is extremely important to ask for help.
In his post, Riedi describes anxiety, panic attacks, and a “mental battle” invisible to others. Thanks to “the best professional help I could ever ask for, the support of the people closest to me, and a lot of work on myself,” he has slowly found his way back.
Today, he is “incredibly proud to say that those thoughts are far behind me. I’m truly happy, grateful for my life, and excited about the future.”
Many Surgeries, Injuries, and Setbacks
The 24-year-old professional has already had to take many forced breaks from his career due to injuries. He is currently sidelined due to an injury to his left wrist sustained in June, which required surgery. He is ranked 245th in the world. Riedi writes about the “many surgeries, injuries, and setbacks. There are still challenges, both physical and mental. But today I know how important it is to take care of myself and ask for help when I need it.”
If you or someone close to you is experiencing a mental health crisis or is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please contact the telephone counseling service at 142. You can find additional crisis hotlines and emergency numbers HERE.
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