Won the big games
“Rapid isn’t going anywhere!” Salzburg issues a challenge
Salzburg has picked up where Rapid left off and didn’t let anything slow them down, even in a tough away game in Graz. “Rapid is having an outstanding season, yet they still can’t pull away—we’re right on their heels. Let’s see how long this duel lasts,” said coach Danny Röhl, thoroughly satisfied after the entertaining 4-3 win over Sturm.
After their fourth consecutive Bundesliga win, the “Bulls” remain just three points behind Rapid.
Above all, the points earned in the big matches have Röhl feeling optimistic heading into the decisive phase of the season. “Four wins out of four top matches sends a strong message,” explained the German. LASK (3–1), Rapid (5–1), and Sturm twice (3–0 in the first matchup) all came away empty-handed.
Once again, they outplayed their rivals from Vienna. “On Friday night, you’ll see Rapid take the lead and pull ahead by six points. And we’ve managed, yet again, to consistently pick up our points,” Röhl emphasized proudly.
Salzburg Satisfied: “It Feels Right”
“Overall, it justfeels rightright now. Sure, you can talk about international competition, but it’s always about the reaction, and that’s where we’re at right now,”said winger Frans Krätzig, referring to the recent Europa League loss in Anderlecht. Domestically, however, things are going almost like clockwork. Krätzig: “We’re undefeated in the league—that’s exactly how we’ll keep it up.”
The ninth win of the season in the twelfth game was hard-fought. Salzburg’s makeshift defense was vulnerable, but the offensively strong team—boasting talented individual players—had an easy time against the home team’s loose defense.
In the end, Röhl—who had been sent to the stands early on—also noted the necessary resilience in his team. Jesper Lindström’s 4-3 goal in the 73rd minute held up. “What makes me proudest is that we defended like men in the end.”
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