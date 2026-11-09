“Rapid isn’t going anywhere!” Salzburg issues a challenge

Salzburg Satisfied: “It Feels Right”

“Overall, it justfeels rightright now. Sure, you can talk about international competition, but it’s always about the reaction, and that’s where we’re at right now,”said winger Frans Krätzig, referring to the recent Europa League loss in Anderlecht. Domestically, however, things are going almost like clockwork. Krätzig: “We’re undefeated in the league—that’s exactly how we’ll keep it up.”