Krakow Attacker Killed Mother of Two from Lower Austria

In Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, nearly 160 km away, where the perpetrator still lived, investigators discovered the shooter’s parents (52 and 53) and sister (21), all of whom had been shot to death. The art student had been visiting. The shooter himself is in critical condition in the hospital following surgery. The investigation is uncovering increasingly disturbing details about his past. Even as a student, the withdrawn loner drew school massacres, people on gallows, and swastikas. “Back then, we said he’d probably kill someone someday,” recalls a former classmate. During an online class, he once sat in front of the camera wearing a gas mask. Neighbors also describe him as taciturn, usually dressed in black, and with his hood pulled low over his face.