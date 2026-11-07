Sharp Counterattack from Kyiv’s Mayor

This accusation was followed by a sharp counterattack from Klitschko. He claimed that representatives from Kyiv had not been invited to the crisis meetings, and that Zelenskyy’s government was also delaying approval of an emergency plan for the capital. And Klitschko became even more explicit. For the residents of Kyiv, this is “repugnant.” This belittles the work of the responders, who “are risking their lives under fire around the clock to accomplish the practically impossible.” Zelenskyy apparently lacks knowledge of the “real situation regarding the energy supply”; he is spreading “lies” and “manipulation.”