Art Causes a Stir
“Grüss Göttin” Drives Critics Up the Wall
An unusual greeting on the outskirts of St. Pölten is meant to spark reflection—and is sparking protests: The FPÖ is criticizing the artwork “Grüss Göttin.” A citizens’ group is demanding its removal and has even enlisted the help of Bishop Alois Schwarz.
“Grüß Gott” appears on many signs in Austria. Why not “Grüß Göttin” for a change? This thought inspired Tyrolean artist Ursula Beiler to create her installation. Since late October, the sign has been greeting drivers on Mariazeller Straße near the St. Pölten Süd park-and-ride facility. Up to 30,000 vehicles pass through there every day.
The artist hopes the altered greeting will encourage reflection. It’s nothing new that her work sparks discussion: The sign, conceived in 2008, was initially located on the Inntalautobahn near Kufstein; later, it was also on display in Graz and Innsbruck. After a year of searching for a location, it has now been unveiled in St. Pölten.
FPÖ Demands Information on Costs
The greeting has met with little approval from the FPÖ. Provincial Councilor and City Councilor Martin Antauer refers to it as “feminist symbolic politics.” He criticizes the city government for focusing on an art project while the population struggles with rising costs and everyday problems.
Antauer calls on SPÖ Mayor Matthias Stadler to disclose the costs of installation and maintenance. FPÖ City Councilwoman Irene Höfner also rejects the sign: Women need support in everyday life, safety, fair opportunities, and respect instead of “ideological signs.”
Citizens’ Platform Appeals to Bishop
Thecitizens’platform “Pro St. Pölten” is also protesting the installation. Ulrike Nesslinger even directed her criticism to Bishop Alois Schwarz. The letter states that, in the name of art, the name of God is being “mangled.” The platform calls on the bishop to take steps to remove “this provocation.”
Artist Wanted to Change the Usual Greeting
For Beiler, however, it all started with a simple question: “Practically every tourist spot, but also every town, has a sign that reads ‘Grüß Gott.’ Why not ‘Grüß Göttin’ for a change?” The artist, who lives in Silz, Tyrol, works with materials such as wood, stone, metal, ice, and fire. “Grüß Göttin” is one of her best-known works in Austria.
Often a Target of Vandalism in Tyrol
’s artwork “Grüss Göttin” has repeatedly sparked—at times heated—discussions since its creation in 2008. It was initially installed on the Tyrolean Inntal Autobahn near Kufstein-Nord—and years later at the Innsbruck-Mitte roundabout. The artwork has also been the target of vandalism countless times.
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