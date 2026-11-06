Ferrari Feud Escalates
Hamilton: “I Won’t Be Silenced”
“I won’t be silenced!” Lewis Hamilton is still upset following the row in Mexico with his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc.
He was, of course, frustrated after last Sunday’s Formula 1 race and is “still frustrated” about the events, he said in Brazil in a quiet voice. That’s why “talks need to take place.”
According to media reports, a meeting between Hamilton, Leclerc, and team principal Fred Vasseur is scheduled to take place on Friday around the time of the São Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos. Vasseur flew back to Italy after the Mexican Grand Prix, while Leclerc is arriving in Brazil late following the birth of his daughter.
Leclerc’s Move Causes Friction
Leclerc had aggressively cut off Hamilton on the track shortly after the start in Mexico, prompting the seven-time world champion to voice his frustration over the radio several times. According to the Englishman, a victory for Ferrari would have been possible.
Hamilton ultimately finished second behind winner Max Verstappen of Red Bull, while Leclerc ended up in fourth place. Hamilton subsequently announced that he would seek a clarifying conversation.
“I’ve always tried to be respectful, and of course it’s not so easy when someone like me joins a team, because I’m very outspoken and always pushing for a lot of changes,” Hamilton said ahead of his 400th race. “As long as I’m here, it’ll stay that way. I’m here to win, and to be able to win, you have to work together with everyone around you.”
“I wear my heart on my sleeve”
Hamilton wants to keep speaking his mind. “I don’t really care what everyone else thinks about what I’ve said. I wear my heart on my sleeve and say what I’m feeling in that moment,” he said.
“Of course, there are moments when you say things you might regret later, but I don’t do that, and I’ll never apologize for being authentic and honest. I won’t let anyone silence me. I’ve never let anyone silence me,” the 41-year-old assured.
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