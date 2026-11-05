Top Marks for Child Care, but Hardly Anyone Responded

Only 10 percent of parents rated the after-school care centers

However, the latest parent survey also has a flaw. Of the 4,143 parents invited to participate, only 749 took part in the survey. This corresponds to a response rate of about 18%. Interest was particularly low at after-school care centers, where just 10.3% of parents shared their opinions. The city nevertheless considers the results meaningful. “We are evaluating the results carefully and taking all the feedback seriously,” the deputy mayor’s office stated in response to a query from *Krone*.