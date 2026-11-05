Raids in Austria
Luxury Car Fraud Uncovered—Arrests Made!
Criminals are alleged to have operated a Europe-wide tax fraud network using expensive luxury cars. Now, investigators have struck in a large-scale international operation—and Austria played a key role! More than 100 locations were searched, several suspects were arrested, and numerous assets were seized. The estimated loss: more than 100 million euros!
The large-scale operation, codenamed “J.A.V.E.L.I.N.” (Joint Analysis of VAT Evasion in Luxury International Vehicle Trading Networks), took place on Wednesday in several European countries. Investigators targeted a cross-border network alleged to have evaded taxes through a sophisticated scheme involving the trade of high-priced vehicles. The investigation was conducted on behalf of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office.
Fraud Involving Millions in Expensive New Cars
New vehicles were a particular focus of the investigation. The actual delivery routes are said to have been obscured through a network of companies and intermediary firms. Using so-called shell companies and “missing trader” firms, the perpetrators are alleged to have evaded value-added tax. In some cases, even fabricated transport and delivery documents were reportedly used.
In Austria alone, vehicle deliveries totaling approximately 80 million euros were the focus of the investigation. The estimated tax loss in this country is more than ten million euros.
Raids in Tyrol and Vorarlberg
Austrian investigators were also heavily involved: 84 employees of the tax administration supported the operation alongside the police and international partner agencies. A total of twelve house searches were conducted in Tyrol and Vorarlberg.
During these operations, the task force seized extensive evidence. In addition to business documents and electronic data storage devices, investigators also targeted high-value assets and real estate.
Five Arrests with Links to Austria
The investigation also led to several arrests. Three individuals were arrested directly in Austria. Two other Austrian nationals were apprehended by German law enforcement in Germany.
What applies in Austria naturally applies internationally as well: zero tolerance for tax fraud.
Finanzminister Markus Marterbauer
Bild: APA/HANS KLAUS TECHT
Across Europe, the alleged VAT fraud is estimated at more than 100 million euros. The analysis of the seized documents and assets is still ongoing.
Following the successful operation, Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer emphasized the importance of international cooperation: “Fraud knows no borders.” At the same time, he announced his intention to continue pushing for improvements in the fight against fraud at the EU level: “What applies in Austria naturally applies internationally as well: zero tolerance for tax fraud. In the interest of honest taxpayers across Europe.”
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