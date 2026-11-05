Defendant Confesses: “I Wanted to Cover It Up!”

The fact that there was no contract for this was a general problem. “Nothing was put in writing. That’s how I lived for 35 years.” – “But you do realize that there are witnesses who say you were the boss and that neither your son nor anyone else was allowed to make a decision in the company without you. Not even about changing the cleaning product,” says the judge. “I’m a dynamic person and knew how to get my way.” After all, decisions had to be made.