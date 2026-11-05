Formula 1 World Champion Dies at Age 80

A Life Dedicated to Racing

Jones made his debut in the premier class in 1975 for the Hesketh team. After stints with Graham Hill and Surtees, he moved to Shadow in 1977, where he claimed his first Grand Prix victory at Spielberg. His greatest success ultimately came with Williams: Jones was the first F1 driver to win the World Championship with the British team. After a victory at the season finale on the Caesars Palace Grand Prix Circuit in the U.S., he retired in 1981—though he did make a few sporadic comebacks. He competed in his last Formula 1 race in 1986. In total, he claimed twelve Grand Prix victories, two of them in Austria.