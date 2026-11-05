3 days after his birthday
Formula 1 World Champion Dies at Age 80
Former Formula 1 World Champion Alan Jones has died. The Australian passed away at the age of 80 after a brief illness, according to his wife, Amanda Butler-Davis. To this day, he remains the last Australian World Champion in the premier class—and is a legend in his homeland. Jones had celebrated his milestone birthday just last Monday. He is survived by his wife and six children.
Driving for the Williams team, Jones won the world championship title in 1980, becoming the second Australian to do so after Jack Brabham. During his Formula 1 career, he claimed twelve Grand Prix victories, five of them during his championship-winning season. His successes included victories in Argentina, France, Great Britain, Canada, and the U.S. He finished second at the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, where he had made his sporting breakthrough three years earlier with a victory.
A Life Dedicated to Racing
Jones made his debut in the premier class in 1975 for the Hesketh team. After stints with Graham Hill and Surtees, he moved to Shadow in 1977, where he claimed his first Grand Prix victory at Spielberg. His greatest success ultimately came with Williams: Jones was the first F1 driver to win the World Championship with the British team. After a victory at the season finale on the Caesars Palace Grand Prix Circuit in the U.S., he retired in 1981—though he did make a few sporadic comebacks. He competed in his last Formula 1 race in 1986. In total, he claimed twelve Grand Prix victories, two of them in Austria.
Even after the end of his active career, Jones remained connected to motorsports. In Australia, he worked for many years as a Formula 1 commentator. His family honored him as a passionate race car driver who left his mark on the sport. “Alan dedicated his life to motorsports and created a legacy that will live on through the countless people he touched along the way,” his wife wrote.
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