Champions League
LASK vs. Slovan Bratislava LIVE starting at 9 p.m.
Matchday 4 of the Champions League group stage: LASK hosts Slovan Bratislava. Follow the action live on sportkrone.at starting at 9 p.m.—see the live ticker below.
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LASK has really gotten a taste for the Champions League. Following their surprise victory in Lisbon, the Linz-based team is eager to follow that up with their first win in the Champions League on home soil. Slovan is visiting Linz today as a “worthy opponent,” as Dietmar Kühbauer noted. With a win, LASK would further boost its chances of securing a top-24 finish. The Slovakian champions arrive at the bottom of the table.
With zero points, Slovan has conceded 13 goals in its three matches against Roma, VfB Stuttgart, and Paris Saint-Germain, while scoring only one goal itself. LASK can be considered the favorite in this match. “The situation is such that the guys know we can put ourselves in a great position. With a win, you’d have a story that would be fantastic,” said Kühbauer.
Kühbauer: “It Won’t Be a Walk in the Park”
With a win against the 24-time Slovakian record champions (plus 8 titles in Czechoslovakia), LASK could climb further up the standings from their current 24th-place ranking. The top 24 teams advance to the knockout stage in the spring. The next round takes the Athletiker to Bodø/Glimt in Norway, followed by matches against Fenerbahçe (h), Real Madrid (a), and FC Porto (h).
Kühbauer is well aware that the victory over Sporting has opened the door. However, he warned against taking Slovan lightly. “We mustn’t view any opponent in the Champions League as an easy task. We want to win, but it won’t be a walk in the park,” emphasized the LASK coach.
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