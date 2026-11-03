LASK vs. Slovan Bratislava LIVE starting at 9 p.m.

LASK has really gotten a taste for the Champions League. Following their surprise victory in Lisbon, the Linz-based team is eager to follow that up with their first win in the Champions League on home soil. Slovan is visiting Linz today as a “worthy opponent,” as Dietmar Kühbauer noted. With a win, LASK would further boost its chances of securing a top-24 finish. The Slovakian champions arrive at the bottom of the table.