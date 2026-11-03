About Linz Airport
One of Four Court of Auditors Recommendations Implemented
The Upper Austrian State Court of Auditors reports that, of four proposed improvements for Linz Airport, one has been fully implemented so far. The other three recommendations are at least in the works. Meanwhile, passenger numbers in Linz are set to decline again.
In the fall of 2025, the State Court of Auditors (LRH) put Linz Airport through a thorough scrutiny. The verdict at the time ranged from critical to scathing. For example, the auditors projected an additional capital requirement of up to 45 million euros by 2035.
All recommendations are at least in the works
Now the auditors have taken another close look at the airport—and this time, the assessment is significantly more lenient. The audit examined the extent to which the State of Upper Austria, as the airport’s owner, has addressed four improvement proposals from the previous year. Result: One recommendation has been fully implemented (the airport’s strategy should be coordinated among the state’s various departments). Two additional recommendations are currently being implemented (the state should develop a new strategy for the airport and expand synergies with the Austrian Armed Forces and its military flight operations in Linz). Regarding the latter, LRH Director Rudolf Hoscher states: “From our perspective, synergies must be consistently leveraged and costs allocated according to the principle of cost causation.”
From our perspective, synergies must be consistently leveraged and costs allocated according to the principle of cost causation.
Rudolf Hoscher, Direktor des oö. Landesrechnungshofes
Regarding the fourth recommendation (the airport should be included in the state’s official strategies), only initial steps have been taken so far.
Passenger Decline in Linz
Reactions from the political sphere naturally vary: For State Councilor for Economic Affairs Markus Achleitner (ÖVP), this confirms “that we have taken the right steps.” FPÖ caucus leader Thomas Dim wants to optimize synergies with the Austrian Armed Forces. The SPÖ, Greens, NEOS, and MFG, on the other hand, see only initial steps but still many unanswered questions.
In the first three quarters of this year, however, the airport recorded a decline in passenger numbers: The number of passengers fell by 13 percent year-over-year to 197,000.
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