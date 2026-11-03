One of Four Court of Auditors Recommendations Implemented

All recommendations are at least in the works

Now the auditors have taken another close look at the airport—and this time, the assessment is significantly more lenient. The audit examined the extent to which the State of Upper Austria, as the airport’s owner, has addressed four improvement proposals from the previous year. Result: One recommendation has been fully implemented (the airport’s strategy should be coordinated among the state’s various departments). Two additional recommendations are currently being implemented (the state should develop a new strategy for the airport and expand synergies with the Austrian Armed Forces and its military flight operations in Linz). Regarding the latter, LRH Director Rudolf Hoscher states: “From our perspective, synergies must be consistently leveraged and costs allocated according to the principle of cost causation.”