Needle Found in Halloween Chocolate: Scandal Spreads

Possible Links via Social Media

Similar incidents have also been reported in Germany: “There are cases in practically all federal states in Germany, and there is also a case in Hungary,” said Gerald Tatzgern, head of the Federal Criminal Police Office (BK) department. Similar cases have also been reported in Canada. For example, candy containing metal objects was found in two municipalities in the province of Ontario. Cases have also been reported from the province of Quebec. Not least because of the modus operandi and the widespread nature of the cases, investigators are also looking into the possibility that the perpetrators are connected via the internet or social media.