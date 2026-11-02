Court Releases Mette-Marit’s Son Marius

Attorney: “Marius is happy and relieved”

However, the ruling on his release also includes conditions: Marius must undergo drug testing. The 29-year-old’s lawyer stated that they were satisfied with the Oslo District Court’s decision. “Marius is happy and relieved, but he’s approaching this with caution since the ruling isn’t yet final,” defense attorney Daniel Storrvik told “VG.” It’s possible that Marius will be allowed to remove his ankle monitor as early as Tuesday.