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Court Releases Mette-Marit’s Son Marius

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02.11.2026 18:17
Marius at the funeral of the late King Harald V—his stepfather’s father—in September. He was ...
Marius at the funeral of the late King Harald V—his stepfather’s father—in September. He was allowed to attend despite being in pretrial detention.(Bild: AFP/ODD ANDERSEN)
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After nine months in pretrial detention, the son of Norway’s Queen Mette-Marit, Marius Borg Høiby, has been released. A court has now ruled that the 29-year-old will be released from pretrial detention—which likely means he will no longer have to wear an electronic ankle monitor. 

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The Oslo District Court has approved his release, according to the Norwegian newspaper “VG.” The prosecution has appealed this decision—it had requested an extension of pretrial detention for another four weeks. The appeal means that the Norwegian king’s stepson will not be released until the appeal has been heard by the appellate court.

Norway’s Queen Mette-Marit with her son Marius from her first marriage
Norway’s Queen Mette-Marit with her son Marius from her first marriage(Bild: APA-Images / dana press / dana)

Attorney: “Marius is happy and relieved”
However, the ruling on his release also includes conditions: Marius must undergo drug testing. The 29-year-old’s lawyer stated that they were satisfied with the Oslo District Court’s decision. “Marius is happy and relieved, but he’s approaching this with caution since the ruling isn’t yet final,” defense attorney Daniel Storrvik told “VG.” It’s possible that Marius will be allowed to remove his ankle monitor as early as Tuesday. 

Wearing an ankle monitor at the royal family’s residence
Storrvik explained on Monday after the pretrial detention hearing that the current situation was causing Marius great difficulty. Marius is staying in a house in Skaugum, the royal couple’s residence, and is wearing an electronic ankle monitor. He is permitted to receive visitors—he is even allowed to visit his mother, Mette-Marit, daily in the main house at Skaugum. 

Marius was sentenced by the Oslo District Court to four years in prison, among other charges, for the rape of two women and domestic violence against his former partner, Nora Haukland. He has appealed the verdict—the appeal hearing begins on February 9. The prosecution also challenged the decision, arguing that the sentence was too lenient. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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