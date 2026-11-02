Austrian Households Now Face a Gas Price Shock

Gas network costs will also continue to rise next year

But even those who save on the gas price alone will be asked to pay up in 2027. Grid costs are rising by an average of 7.2 percent across Austria—and in Carinthia and Lower Austria, by as much as 20 percent. The reason: Fewer and fewer households are heating with gas, and transit through Austria has plummeted. As a result, fixed costs are being spread across fewer and fewer households.