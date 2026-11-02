A debutant! Here’s Rangnick’s ÖFB squad

Svoboda, who plays for Brighton, replaces Marco Friedl, who is now only on the standby list. Both were part of the World Cup squad this summer. In addition to the injured Nikolas Veratschnig, Maximilian Wöber, Paul Wanner, and Patrick Wimmer, Vasilije Markovic also appears to be absent from the 25-man roster, unlike in the most recent training camp. The Austria youngster, who—along with Weinhandl—was a U-17 World Cup runner-up last year, is set to bolster the ÖFB U-19 team. LASK captain Sascha Horvath, who was added to the roster at the end of September, retained his spot.