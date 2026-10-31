Last round of chemo is done
Back with a vengeance: How Marterbauer will become vice chancellor
Finally, some good news from the political arena: Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer (SPÖ) has completed his final days of chemotherapy—and now faces a tough road ahead filled with major political challenges. The “Krone” knows when he’ll launch the “Vice Chancellor Project” and how the ÖVP plans to capitalize on the reshuffling within the SPÖ.
In July, Markus Marterbauer didn’t just shake up domestic politics. The finance minister publicly announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer. Months of treatment followed, but they now appear to have come to a successful conclusion: Marterbauer completed the final three days of his chemotherapy last week.
Now the “Vice-Chancellor Project” is getting underway
He has already used the vacation week for his first appointments at the office, and on Friday he had a long meeting with his team. Next week, the SPÖ Finance Minister plans to hit the ground running again, with a packed schedule. As early as Tuesday, Marterbauer, together with State Secretary Barbara Eibinger-Miedl (ÖVP), will host a press conference. Topic: digital receipts. Wednesday is traditionally the day of the Council of Ministers. The 61-year-old is now also increasingly attending evening events again, such as Thursday’s meeting of the Senate of the Economy.
According to his office, Marterbauer has come through his chemotherapy for lymphoma well. All that remains now is the so-called maintenance therapy. If everything goes according to plan, he will be able to take over the role of Vice Chancellor from Andreas Babler, as he did at the beginning of the year.
Marterbauer is not yet willing to reveal whether this will also be accompanied by a cabinet reshuffle. Observers assume that the SPÖ is not the only party looking to use this transition as an opportunity for a fresh start. There is also speculation that personnel changes are in the works within the ÖVP. There is talk that the two larger governing parties will each “sacrifice” one state secretariat.
Whether Babler will remain in the government is still up in the air, but it’s unlikely. Marterbauer wants to decide that for himself.
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