Back with a vengeance: How Marterbauer will become vice chancellor

Now the “Vice-Chancellor Project” is getting underway

He has already used the vacation week for his first appointments at the office, and on Friday he had a long meeting with his team. Next week, the SPÖ Finance Minister plans to hit the ground running again, with a packed schedule. As early as Tuesday, Marterbauer, together with State Secretary Barbara Eibinger-Miedl (ÖVP), will host a press conference. Topic: digital receipts. Wednesday is traditionally the day of the Council of Ministers. The 61-year-old is now also increasingly attending evening events again, such as Thursday’s meeting of the Senate of the Economy.