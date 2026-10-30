Waidwunder GAK Suffers 0-4 Loss to Hartberg!

For Scheiblehner, it’s a “cool occasion,” but nothing more than that. “Right now, it’s more about the future and the here and now. That’s where we need to focus so we can get back on track.” A 1–6 loss in the derby against Sturm Graz and a 0–4 home loss to SCR Altach were the most recent results in Graz-Liebenau. “The players know themselves that a few things went wrong,” said Scheiblehner. A performance like the one in the Cup against Altach shouldn’t happen again. “The team isn’t coping with setbacks well enough to carry on playing properly,” said the 49-year-old, describing the current situation for the eighth-place team.