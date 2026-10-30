Bundesliga Live Updates
Waidwunder GAK Suffers 0-4 Loss to Hartberg!
Round 11 of the domestic Bundesliga: GAK faces Hartberg. We’re covering the game live (live updates below). The score is currently 0–2!
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Five competitive games without a win, including a decisive cup elimination: At GAK, the initial euphoria following the hiring of coach Gerald Scheiblehner has faded. They’re hoping to get back on the winning track today as they kick off the 11th round of the Bundesliga with a home game against TSV Hartberg. The Styrians, currently in sixth place, have four more points to their credit. GAK is facing a special match, as it marks the 1,000th Bundesliga game in the club’s history.
For Scheiblehner, it’s a “cool occasion,” but nothing more than that. “Right now, it’s more about the future and the here and now. That’s where we need to focus so we can get back on track.” A 1–6 loss in the derby against Sturm Graz and a 0–4 home loss to SCR Altach were the most recent results in Graz-Liebenau. “The players know themselves that a few things went wrong,” said Scheiblehner. A performance like the one in the Cup against Altach shouldn’t happen again. “The team isn’t coping with setbacks well enough to carry on playing properly,” said the 49-year-old, describing the current situation for the eighth-place team.
“Tighter in our structure, more aggressive in one-on-one battles, work harder, and support each other,” Scheiblehner listed as key factors. Although the team has gone 11 consecutive league home games without a loss, the circumstances aren’t ideal. For Ludwig Vraa, the season is likely over due to a torn cruciate ligament, and Beres Owusu (ankle) will also be sidelined for an extended period. Jacob Italiano (muscle problems) is also out, and Yannick Oberleitner could also miss the game following his concussion. Scheiblehner wants to put his trust in the players who have been active recently: “I don’t believe in making hasty decisions.”
Hartberg on a High Heading to Graz
Hartberg is on cloud nine as it headsto Graz. The Styrians have celebrated six wins in their last nine competitive matches, suffering just one loss—and that was against Rapid. The disappointing start to the season—with scoreless losses to Salzburg, Sturm, and Austria—is long forgotten; Markus Schopp appears to have handled the transition well in his TSV comeback.
“Despite the mixed results over the past few weeks, we have a very good sense of GAK’s strengths,” said Schopp. “We’re expecting a very intense opponent, and we’ll need to have some really good answers for them.” In the Bundesliga, Hartberg remains undefeated against GAK, with three wins and three draws in six matchups.
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