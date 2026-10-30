350,000 euros gone! Manker faces ten years in prison

According to the contract, the ticket proceeds were supposed to be deposited into an account held by the business partner S & W. Instead, they initially went to Manker’s theater company and later to the association “Kulturaktiv,” which he controlled. According to the indictment, more than 400,000 euros were deposited into each of these accounts. Even a court-mediated settlement failed to reach an agreement. The serious allegation: Manker is said to have unlawfully withheld 349,350.40 euros.