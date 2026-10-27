Depot is now closing all 24 of its stores in Austria

At the same time, Chinese online retailers like Temu are putting pressure on Depot—partly because EU punitive tariffs on certain product categories, such as ceramics or candles, have caused prices to skyrocket. “If we used to pay 10 euros for something, we now have to pay 20 euros because of the punitive tariff. And then the customer has to pay 40 euros for a plate instead of 20 euros.” At Temu, the same plate costs 10 euros, since tariffs there only apply to higher-value goods—a scenario that almost never occurs and may even be offered by the manufacturer itself.