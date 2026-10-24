“Destructive”: Controversy Over Fuel Price Study

This sparked discussions not only on the krone.at forum. Criticism also came from the Ministry of Transport, which is responsible for the matter: The study’s figures appear “massively inflated.” Now, biodiesel market leader Münzer has joined in as well. “The war in Iran costs more than the climate targets,” says spokesperson Harald Sigl. “We should instead be thinking about how to achieve an economic advantage for Austria while working toward these goals. Anything else is destructive.” Münzer, based in Sinabelkirchen, collects used cooking oil and processes it into biodiesel. This fuel is then blended with 7 percent fossil diesel—resulting in what’s known as B7, which all cars can use.