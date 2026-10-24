Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Gutscheine
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Only 79 centimeters left

Attersee: Water Level Becomes a Problem for Lenzing AG

Nachrichten
24.10.2026 09:07
The Ager is the outlet of Lake Attersee.
The Ager is the outlet of Lake Attersee.(Bild: FOTOKERSCHI / MATTHIAS KALTENLEITNER)
Porträt von Robert Loy
Von Robert Loy

Despite recent rainfall, the water level of Lake Attersee continues to drop. Now the situation could become critical for industry as well. While Lenzing AG believes it is prepared, Provincial Councilor Stefan Kaineder (Greens) warns of production losses and environmental risks.

0 Kommentare
Krone.at als bevorzugte Quelle in Google News hinzufügen Kronen Zeitung als bevorzugte Google-Quelle hinzufügen

The light rain was not enough to alleviate the situation: The water level of Lake Attersee has been falling steadily for months. On Friday, it stood at just 79 centimeters at the Kammer measuring station. By way of comparison: exactly one year ago to the day, the water level at the same location was still 140 centimeters. The level is thus 61 centimeters lower than last year.

Things Get Critical at 59 Centimeters
State experts have now calculated when the situation will become truly critical. Specifically, this occurs when the water level drops to 59 centimeters. Up to this mark, the state government’s intervention in the weir operating regulations calls for a water discharge of 4.5 cubic meters per second. If the water level drops further, the discharge rate will be reduced to 2.2 cubic meters per second.

The water level has been falling for months
The water level has been falling for months(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Krone Kreativ)

And then the situation could become serious, as the responsible state councilor, Stefan Kaineder (Greens), warns: “In the worst-case scenario, we face not only severe ecological damage—including fish kills—but also production losses and job losses if the water supply needed to cool an industrial facility can no longer be adequately guaranteed.”

Zitat Icon

We find ourselves in a situation where we must balance the protection of Lake Attersee against that of the Ager River.

Landesrat Stefan Kaineder, Grüne

Bild: FOTOKERSCHI / WERNER KERSCHBAUMM

Lenzing AG Considers Itself Prepared
Specifically, Kaineder is referring to Lenzing AG, whose plant relies on water from the Ager River. In response to an inquiry from the “Krone,” the company describes the situation as challenging, “but one that can be managed well through adjustments.”

The plant uses water from the Ager River for cooling and as process water. After this water is treated in biological wastewater treatment plants, 97 percent of it flows back into the river, according to the company.

In any case, the company considers itself prepared for a further worsening of the situation: “Lenzing AG has various measures in place to respond to limited water availability. These include, for example, operational adjustments or bringing forward planned maintenance measures.”

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
24.10.2026 09:07
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf