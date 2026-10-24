Only 79 centimeters left
Attersee: Water Level Becomes a Problem for Lenzing AG
Despite recent rainfall, the water level of Lake Attersee continues to drop. Now the situation could become critical for industry as well. While Lenzing AG believes it is prepared, Provincial Councilor Stefan Kaineder (Greens) warns of production losses and environmental risks.
The light rain was not enough to alleviate the situation: The water level of Lake Attersee has been falling steadily for months. On Friday, it stood at just 79 centimeters at the Kammer measuring station. By way of comparison: exactly one year ago to the day, the water level at the same location was still 140 centimeters. The level is thus 61 centimeters lower than last year.
Things Get Critical at 59 Centimeters
State experts have now calculated when the situation will become truly critical. Specifically, this occurs when the water level drops to 59 centimeters. Up to this mark, the state government’s intervention in the weir operating regulations calls for a water discharge of 4.5 cubic meters per second. If the water level drops further, the discharge rate will be reduced to 2.2 cubic meters per second.
And then the situation could become serious, as the responsible state councilor, Stefan Kaineder (Greens), warns: “In the worst-case scenario, we face not only severe ecological damage—including fish kills—but also production losses and job losses if the water supply needed to cool an industrial facility can no longer be adequately guaranteed.”
We find ourselves in a situation where we must balance the protection of Lake Attersee against that of the Ager River.
Landesrat Stefan Kaineder, Grüne
Bild: FOTOKERSCHI / WERNER KERSCHBAUMM
Lenzing AG Considers Itself Prepared
Specifically, Kaineder is referring to Lenzing AG, whose plant relies on water from the Ager River. In response to an inquiry from the “Krone,” the company describes the situation as challenging, “but one that can be managed well through adjustments.”
The plant uses water from the Ager River for cooling and as process water. After this water is treated in biological wastewater treatment plants, 97 percent of it flows back into the river, according to the company.
In any case, the company considers itself prepared for a further worsening of the situation: “Lenzing AG has various measures in place to respond to limited water availability. These include, for example, operational adjustments or bringing forward planned maintenance measures.”
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