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sportkrone Interview

A Ski Legend as a Benchmark? “I Do Feel Honored”

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24.10.2026 07:23
Eduard Hallberg wants to ignite a passion for skiing in Finland—just as the great Kalle Palander ...
Eduard Hallberg wants to ignite a passion for skiing in Finland—just as the great Kalle Palander once did.(Bild: Krone-Collage/GEPA)
Porträt von David Hofer
Von David Hofer

Eduard Hallberg is considered one of the greatest talents on the ski circuit and will be competing in the season-opening giant slalom at the Rettenbachferner in Sölden for the first time this season. The young Finn spoke with sportkrone.at about his expectations for the new season, comparisons to Kalle Palander, and his return to Levi. 

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“It’ll be my debut in Sölden, and I’m really looking forward to getting to know the Rettenbach Glacier,” says Hallberg, already eagerly anticipating the opening of the new ski season. On Sunday, October 25 (starting at 10 a.m. on the sportkrone.at live ticker), the fearless Finn will throw himself back into the World Cup fray, hoping to build on his successful past season.

Hallberg, born in 2003, is considered one of the great prospects for the future of skiing. He has been competing on the World Cup circuit since the 2024–25 season. In the slalom at Gurgl on November 24, 2024, he finished in the top 10 for the first time. Last season, he finally broke through. He stood on the podium three times—in the slalom at Madonna, he missed the win by just twelve hundredths of a second. 

Levi triumph sparked comparisons to Palander
On home turf, Hallberg sent the fans in Levi into a frenzy. With his third-place finish, he secured Finland’s first podium finish since December 16, 2007—when the legendary Kalle Palander was still whirling through the gates. It’s not just in his home country that he’s often compared to Palander.

Kalle Palander
Kalle Palander(Bild: GEPA)

“I’m always flattered and find it a bit funny when people compare me to Palander,” Hallberg admits. For the 23-year-old, the Finnish skiing icon is, after all, a major role model: “I always watched him and wanted to be like him,” though he then modestly adds: “Of course, I’d also like to follow in his footsteps, at least to some extent. But he’s had an extraordinary career and was a superb athlete. There’s no comparison. Still, it does bring a smile to my face when I’m compared to him.” 

After the season opener in Sölden, Levi in November traditionally hosts the first slalom of the winter. “It’s going to be extraordinary. I love racing there—it’s always something special on home turf,” Hallberg gushes. “But of course I’m also more nervous there than usual,” the slalom specialist admits, setting his goal: “It’s definitely going to be really cool. I just want to get the home fans cheering again.” 

“It was a good summer”
This ski season generally offers some sporting highlights. “January will be intense again, of course—and then come the World Championships,” Hallberg says with enthusiasm. Above all, the Finn wants to “deliver consistently strong performances” this year and thus be “ready for top results again.” And then go on the offensive in Crans-Montana: “The World Championships are, of course, an absolute highlight. You have to be in top form by then. That’s when I want to deliver!” 

A key part of that is preparing for the new season. For the 23-year-old, this has gone according to plan. “I trained a lot and spent a lot of time at the gym. But it was also important to recharge my batteries. I enjoyed spending time with my girlfriend, family, and friends. That helped me clear my head. It was a good summer,” Hallberg grins. 

He feels ready for the new season and has a special goal in mind: “I also want to get young people in Finland excited about skiing. Hopefully, many more young Finns will make it to the World Cup in the future. I hope to continue fueling the enthusiasm for skiing here.” If Hallberg continues to weave his way so skillfully through the gates and slalom poles, he’ll succeed in this goal as well. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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