A Ski Legend as a Benchmark? “I Do Feel Honored”

“I’m always flattered and find it a bit funny when people compare me to Palander,” Hallberg admits. For the 23-year-old, the Finnish skiing icon is, after all, a major role model: “I always watched him and wanted to be like him,” though he then modestly adds: “Of course, I’d also like to follow in his footsteps, at least to some extent. But he’s had an extraordinary career and was a superb athlete. There’s no comparison. Still, it does bring a smile to my face when I’m compared to him.”