“Unbelievable!” Sturm Now Fully in the Promotion Race

Success with a young squad

Over 14,000 fans in Graz witnessed a true test of character from a team featuring seven players who are 23 years old or younger. The youngest of them made the decisive play. The 17-year-old Luca Weinhandl won the ball in one of the team’s many strong high-pressing situations and sent Diakite on his way to the game-winning goal with a perfect pass. “What the team is accomplishing in its current lineup is incredible and very satisfying,” explained Ingolitsch, who had to do without key players such as playmaker Otar Kiteishvili, forward Seedy Jatta, and goalie Daniil Chudjakov.