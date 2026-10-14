LASK vs. Liverpool LIVE starting at 6:45 p.m.

The prospect of such a result is currently doubly promising from Linz’s perspective. That’s because Kühbauer, who’s accustomed to success, is currently experiencing his first real slump with his championship-winning squad. They’ve managed to earn just a single point in their last four competitive matches, and last Sunday suffered a bitter 0–2 home loss to Rapid in the title race. The last time they went through such a dry spell—four games without a win—was back in December 2024. In Kühbauer’s second stint at LASK, which began almost exactly one year ago, this is a first.