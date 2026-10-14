Champions League
LASK vs. Liverpool LIVE starting at 6:45 p.m.
Matchday 2 of the Champions League group stage: LASK hosts Liverpool FC. Follow the action live on sportkrone.at—see the live ticker below.
Here are the starting lineups:
LASK: Jungwirth – Jørgensen, Mbuyamba, Alemão, Andrade, Dibango – Danek, Bogarde, Schöpf – Lang, Adeniran
Liverpool:
Here’s the live ticker:
Just as LASK is going through a slump not seen in quite some time, they’re facing off against an English giant. In pursuit of their first point in the Champions League, Liverpool is lining up against the Athletik team at the Gugl in Linz. However, the Reds aren’t arriving entirely without their own concerns either. LASK coach Dietmar Kühbauer hopes to shake off the dark clouds: “We want to pull off a sensation.”
The prospect of such a result is currently doubly promising from Linz’s perspective. That’s because Kühbauer, who’s accustomed to success, is currently experiencing his first real slump with his championship-winning squad. They’ve managed to earn just a single point in their last four competitive matches, and last Sunday suffered a bitter 0–2 home loss to Rapid in the title race. The last time they went through such a dry spell—four games without a win—was back in December 2024. In Kühbauer’s second stint at LASK, which began almost exactly one year ago, this is a first.
“We won’t let our spirits drop”
“We won’t let ourselves get down—that would be the worst thing. We don’t live in the past. We have a chance to do better, ” said Kühbauer. “We’re clear underdogs, but the players still need to look forward to the game. We have to believe that it’s possible, but we also know it will take something extraordinary .”
Liverpool is a 20-time English champion, has won the Champions League—or the European Cup—six times, and, with its global fan base, is one of the highest-revenue clubs in the world. For right back Kasper Jörgensen, it is “the biggest game of my career so far,” as the Dane bluntly put it.
Liverpool with major personnel concerns
If you will, it’s a clash of two losers. LASK suffered a 0–2 defeat on Sunday in the league showdown against Rapid, while Liverpool, under new coach Andoni Iraola also suffered a 0–3 home loss with ten men in the Premier League showdown against Manchester City. After eight rounds, LASK trails leader Rapid by five points; after six matchdays, Liverpool is already six points behind table-topper Man City.
The Linz side will definitely be without George Bello and are worried about Moses Usor (shoulder); things look even bleaker for Liverpool. They’re missing a concentrated offensive force in Alexander Isak (4 goals, 1 assist), Cody Gakpo (2 goals, 4 assists), and former Salzburg player Dominik Szoboszlai (3 goals).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.