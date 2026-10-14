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Community in Shock

Death Caused by Emergency Power Generator: Couple Found Dead in Their Home

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14.10.2026 05:00
An emergency generator can cause death within minutes if operated in enclosed or poorly ...
An emergency generator can cause death within minutes if operated in enclosed or poorly ventilated spaces. (Stock image)(Bild: Олег Копьёв - stock.adobe.com)
Porträt von Eva Stockner
Von Eva Stockner

A terrible tragedy has struck the Upper Styrian village of Landl (Liezen district): Two Germans were found lifeless in their home. The investigation is ongoing.

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“I knew the man by sight; I’d see him when he went shopping. He was always very friendly,” a resident told the “Krone” in an interview. His dismay is evident. He didn’t know much about the couple—only that they had moved from Germany to Styria a few years ago.

Mayor Bernhard Moser (SPÖ) of Landl is also deeply affected by the death of his fellow residents. “Of course I knew them; they were also in contact with the community,” he explains. 

Tobacco Shop Clerk Raised the Alarm
What happened? The tragedy is said to have occurred as early as October 1. A tobacco shop owner raised the alarm after not seeing the couple for days. When the police went to check on the house, they were immediately struck by a suspicious odor.

The Landl municipal office: The mayor of the town is also deeply affected.
The Landl municipal office: The mayor of the town is also deeply affected.(Bild: google streetview)

The fire department broke down the door, but for the two—who are believed to have been between 50 and 60 years old—it was too late to save them. They had apparently died of carbon monoxide poisoning—caused by an emergency generator. Why the generator was running is still under investigation. There would have been no reason for it to be on. The house is said to have been normally connected to the power grid.

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An autopsy has been ordered, and a toxicological report has been commissioned.

StA-Sprecherin Viktoria Steinecker

Autopsy and toxicology report ordered
The Leoben District Attorney’s Office confirmed to “Krone” the deaths of “one male and one female.” “A postmortem examination has been ordered and a toxicological report commissioned,” said spokeswoman Viktoria Steinecker. Officials refrained from providing further details. The investigation is ongoing.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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