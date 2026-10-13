Unbelievable: Shooting Event Featuring a Rendi-Wagner Doll

Women’s Spokesperson Demands Answers

“A woman is depicted in a degrading manner as a scantily clad doll—and this at an international shooting event for law enforcement officers. Those responsible should seriously question their own role and their view of humanity. And so should those participants who saw this, said nothing against it, and simply went along with it,” says Manuela Auer, the SPÖ women’s spokesperson for Vorarlberg, expressing her shock.