Intersport Posts Record Sales and Cuts Jobs

Internal Cost-Cutting Program

Despite this growth, the market leader—with its approximately 280 locations throughout Austria—has implemented an internal efficiency program over the past two years. “Because the markets are dynamic, costs have risen exorbitantly, and bureaucracy was overwhelming,” Koll explains. Among other things, digitization has accelerated processes. Staff reductions at the headquarters in Wels were also part of the program. Intersport has cut a “double-digit” number of jobs—Koll does not specify the exact number. Currently, 323 employees work at headquarters, and there are 3,600 across Austria.