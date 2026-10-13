Ardo Works Council Asks All Austrians for Help

Rewe: Customer supply currently secured

In response to an APA inquiry on Monday, Iglo emphasized that it is “actively seeking ways” to “maintain the processing of Marchfeld vegetables in the region as much as possible”: “Initial discussions have already taken place.” Rewe, the parent company of Billa, emphasized in a written statement that the supply of Austrian frozen vegetables to customers is currently secured. “At the same time, we are continuously exploring new opportunities for cooperation with alternative suppliers from Austria to ensure a reliable and high-quality supply in the long term as well.”