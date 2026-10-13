Dramatic Appeal
Ardo Works Council Asks All Austrians for Help
Despite rescue efforts by local politicians, the Belgian company Ardo plans to close its frozen vegetable plant in Groß-Enzersdorf, Lower Austria—which it claims is unprofitable—next year. The chances of a happy ending are dwindling with each passing day. Now, Ardo works council member Dietmar Breiner is making a dramatic appeal to all Austrians.
In a video posted on social media (see above), Breiner calls on consumers to advocate for the preservation of domestic production. His idea: People should write messages such as “Vegetables from Austria must stay!” or “Regional instead of international!” on a piece of paper, take a photo of it, and share it on social media. His video should also be shared with others.
“Fighting Together for Our Austrian Vegetables”
“I want us to fight together for our Austrian vegetables,” the employee representative urges. The campaign is intended to generate public pressure on those in charge—in the hope that there might still be a chance for the plant.
The impact of the planned closure extends far beyond the workforce. The plant processes vegetables from the Marchfeld region and produces for brands such as Iglo, as well as for the private-label frozen food brands of major supermarket chains. In addition to 240 employees, hundreds of farmers and jobs at partner supply companies will also be affected by the closure next year.
The works council also warns of potential supply problems, such as those resulting from extreme weather events. In the event of droughts or floods in other growing regions, Austria cannot automatically assume it will receive preferential treatment when supplies are scarce. This is precisely why domestic production must be maintained.
Totschnig Wants to Create Opportunities for Those Affected
After Ardo expressed its opposition to an aid and subsidy package in a response letter to the federal government, the fate of the frozen food plant in Groß-Enzersdorf, Lower Austria, appears to be sealed. Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig (ÖVP) now wants to “create prospects” for “everyone from farmers to consumers,” he said on Monday on the sidelines of the meeting of EU environment ministers in Luxembourg. The search for alternatives is underway.
Rewe: Customer supply currently secured
In response to an APA inquiry on Monday, Iglo emphasized that it is “actively seeking ways” to “maintain the processing of Marchfeld vegetables in the region as much as possible”: “Initial discussions have already taken place.” Rewe, the parent company of Billa, emphasized in a written statement that the supply of Austrian frozen vegetables to customers is currently secured. “At the same time, we are continuously exploring new opportunities for cooperation with alternative suppliers from Austria to ensure a reliable and high-quality supply in the long term as well.”
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