Thomas Preining Wins Second DTM Championship

“Donuts” After the Checkered Flag

Although the son of former MotoGP World Champion Andreas Preining had once again scored well with a fifth-place finish on Saturday, the tension had built up again after he finished only seventh in Sunday’s qualifying—despite holding a 20-point lead. But he quickly worked his way up the field position by position during the race and then confidently controlled the action from second place. In the end, he let his teammate Riccardo Feller pass him. Preining’s team, Manthey, also clinched the team title. “Today was when the pressure was at its highest. I’m glad we pulled it off,” said Preining.