Linzer Triumphs
Thomas Preining Wins Second DTM Championship
Thomas Preining clinched his second DTM title on Sunday at the season finale in Hockenheim. Three years after his first title, the 28-year-old from Linz held on to his points lead in the prestigious GT3 series. Although his closest rival, Maro Engel from Germany, won on Sunday, Preining also went above and beyond by finishing third. In the end, the standings showed a 12-point lead in Preining’s favor.
“It was the longest day of my life. I’m glad it’s finally over,” Preining said with relief over the radio. A short while later, he elaborated on ServusTV: “It’s an incredibly huge weight that’s been lifted off my shoulders. It’s not easy to go into the final weekend with a massive lead, because ultimately, it can only go wrong.”
“Donuts” After the Checkered Flag
Although the son of former MotoGP World Champion Andreas Preining had once again scored well with a fifth-place finish on Saturday, the tension had built up again after he finished only seventh in Sunday’s qualifying—despite holding a 20-point lead. But he quickly worked his way up the field position by position during the race and then confidently controlled the action from second place. In the end, he let his teammate Riccardo Feller pass him. Preining’s team, Manthey, also clinched the team title. “Today was when the pressure was at its highest. I’m glad we pulled it off,” said Preining.
He celebrated the victory in front of the packed main grandstand by doing “donuts” in his bright yellow Porsche. For Tyrolean Lucas Auer, who had won Saturday’s race, the extra weight meant he could only manage 13th place on Sunday. He finished the season in fourth place, 43 points behind his victorious compatriot.
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