Altach Wins Handily in Bottom-of-the-Table Clash Against WAC

Altach entered the relegation battle on a five-game losing streak and with a start to the season not seen since the 2008–09 relegation season. WAC had been waiting for a win since their 3–0 opening-day victory over Austria—and that’s how it would stay for the Wolfsbergers. The home team set the stage for victory as early as the first quarter-hour. Diawara first beat Raffael Behounek after a long ball, then left Cheick Mamadou Diabate in his wake and finished to make it 1–0. Before the 2–0, Wolfsberg’s Fabian Wohlmuth had the ball stolen by Rodney Elongo-Yombo, and Böckle found the far corner.