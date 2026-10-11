Three goals, two red cards
Altach Wins Handily in Bottom-of-the-Table Clash Against WAC
Three goals and two red cards—the Austrian Bundesliga relegation battle between Altach and WAC was a wild one. The Vorarlberg side won 3-0, handing the bottom spot to the visitors from Carinthia.
Altach entered the relegation battle on a five-game losing streak and with a start to the season not seen since the 2008–09 relegation season. WAC had been waiting for a win since their 3–0 opening-day victory over Austria—and that’s how it would stay for the Wolfsbergers. The home team set the stage for victory as early as the first quarter-hour. Diawara first beat Raffael Behounek after a long ball, then left Cheick Mamadou Diabate in his wake and finished to make it 1–0. Before the 2–0, Wolfsberg’s Fabian Wohlmuth had the ball stolen by Rodney Elongo-Yombo, and Böckle found the far corner.
The WAC tried hard but remained too harmless in the attacking third. Silberberger also took issue with referee Jakob Semler’s calls. The referee was correct in sending off Piesinger shortly before halftime. The WAC captain brought down the breaking-through Diawara as the last man; in this play, too, the Wolfsberg defense looked anything but solid.
Diawara Seals the Deal Quickly After the Break
Silberberger responded athalftimewith a triple substitution, taking off Behounek as well as forwards Phillip Verhounig and Donis Avdijaj. But it didn’t take long for the game to be decided. Patrick Greil lofted a pass into the path of Diawara, who once again slipped past the Wolfsberg defense and scored his third goal of the season. Altach was extremely efficient on this day, showing the decisiveness in the opponent’s penalty area that Zaric had demanded. His team would not be put in a tight spot again.
WAC was in danger of conceding even more goals. However, the Vorarlbergers also played the final half-hour with a man down. Bähre kicked Thorsten Schriebl in the chest, and Semler once again pulled out the red card. Substitute Sankara Karamoko seemed to pull the Carinthians back into the game with a bicycle kick, but the goal didn’t count due to a prior offside call. For WAC, striker Giacomo Vrioni made his comeback. He watched as Altach’s Denizcan Cosgun came close to making it 4–0 with a shot that hit the crossbar.
Bundesliga (Round 8): SCR Altach – WAC 3–0 (2–0)
Altach, Schnabelholz Stadium, 4,900, Referee Semler.
Goals: 1–0 (6') Diawara, 2–0 (13') Böckle, 3–0 (49') Diawara
Altach: Stojanovic – Milojevic, Zech, Jäger – Niehoff (79. Naschberger), Greil (68' Cosgun), Bähre, Böckle – Elongo-Yombo (68' Demaku), Diawara (79' Hrstic), Massombo (87' Vonbrül)
WAC: Gütlbauer – Piesinger, Behounek (46. Kitz), Diabate – Wohlmuth, Schriebl, Sulzner (75. Vrioni), Renner – Fitz (59. Schabauer), Avdijaj (46' Drame) – Verhounig (46' Karamoko)
Red cards: Bähre (62'/foul) and Piesinger (44'/foul)
Yellow cards: Greil and Fitz, Schabauer
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Schon bald erwartet Sie auf krone.at ein rundum erneuerter Forenbereich mit vielen neuen Features! Mehr Informationen finden Sie hier.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.