LIVE: Goal! Lustenau immediately ties the score in Hartberg

Another Turn of Events After the Break

Now the visitors were reeling, and shortly afterward, Hartberg had turned the game around. Schierl came far off his line against Hoffmann, who was sprinting down the middle, and could only clear the ball by chance as he slid. Nikolaus Feldhofer, making his first-team debut, scored into the empty net from 30 meters (60th minute). Mader responded minutes later with a five-player substitution. Hoffmann missed the chance to make it 4–2 when he fired wide while alone in front of Schierl (74').