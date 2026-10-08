AGM, EFB, and BMS: What Matters When Replacing a Battery

Negative First, Then Positive

Before removal, the engine and all electrical loads must be turned off. When disconnecting the terminals, follow a specific order: first disconnect the negative terminal, then the positive terminal. Next, loosen the battery mount and remove the old battery. Before installing the new battery, the mounting surface should also be cleaned.

Installation is done in exactly the reverse order: Securely mount the new battery, then connect the positive terminal first, followed by the negative terminal. The terminals and terminal clamps should be clean and can be lightly greased with acid-free grease. Take special care to ensure the terminal clamps are securely fastened.