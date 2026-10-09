LIVE: The Austrian national team is pressing but hasn’t created any real danger

Billa’s Golden Goal Scorer

Even after the break, Schasching and her teammates lacked ideas for breaking down the home team’s defensive wall from open play. The only real danger came initially from a Höbinger corner kick. Kirchberger-Prohaska flicked it on, and Gutmann missed the ball from close range, sending it wide (57'). In the 62nd minute, Zadrazil made her return, and the 17-year-old Valentina Pötzl made her debut. With Billa up front, there was also a new striker in the lineup. After missed chances by Schöffel (66th) and Zadrazil (68'), it was the Tyrolean who ultimately saved the day for the ÖFB squad. After a cross from Klein, she headed the ball off the crossbar and then tapped it in from point-blank range with another header.