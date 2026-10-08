About 35 million euros for Linz’s iconic department store

Bakery and “Rauchkuchl”

And that’s to be taken quite literally: some 55,000 products now await customers across more than 4,200 square meters. At the heart of it all is the new, 200-square-meter bakery, where more than 140 specialty pastries and baked goods are produced daily. A special feature is the first “maxi.rauchkuchl,” where meat and fish are smoked right before customers’ eyes. The store also features a modernized restaurant, six self-checkout lanes, and 30,000 digital price tags.

Traditional Name Retained

Incidentally, it’s no coincidence that the building still bears the name Maximarkt rather than, say, Interspar. Although the retail chain has been part of the Spar Group since 2002, the traditional name has been retained. According to Johannes Holzleitner, managing director of INTERSPAR Austria, the store originally had to maintain its independence for five years due to competition law. But why wasn’t the name changed afterward?