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Over 190,000 households face higher energy prices

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08.10.2026 15:50
Anyone who fails to review their supply contract could soon find themselves having to dig much ...
Anyone who fails to review their supply contract could soon find themselves having to dig much deeper into their pockets.(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER / APA / picturedesk.com)
Porträt von Gerald Hofbauer
Von Gerald Hofbauer

Last year, nine out of ten households signed a new energy supply contract with a switching bonus. Once the one-year commitment period ends, the bonus expires—and this could lead to a cost increase of up to 500 euros. It’s therefore especially important to review your contract now.

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Most Austrian households play it safe when it comes to electricity, gas, and other utilities. Last year, nearly 90 percent of new contracts were signed with a switching bonus and a lock-in period. However, over 190,000 of these agreements will expire by early 2027—posing the risk of a cost explosion. On average, the (switching) bonus now set to expire amounted to 464 euros for electricity and as much as 617 euros for natural gas, according to calculations by the online comparison portal Durchblicker.

Be Sure to Review Contracts After One Year
So anyone who signed up for a fixed-rate plan with a discount last year or in early 2026 should definitely make sure to switch to a new offer in time. “Many households remember the low rate they signed up for and don’t realize until it’s too late that the same contract suddenly becomes significantly more expensive in the second year,” emphasizes Stefan Spiegelhofer, an energy expert at Durchblicker.

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Many households mainly remember signing up for a low-cost rate and don’t realize until it’s too late that the same contract becomes significantly more expensive in the second year.

Stefan Spiegelhofer, Energieexperte von Durchblicker

Bild: Durchblicker/Sebastian Freiler

This is because the typically high new-customer bonus often makes a plan particularly attractive in the first year, but the price can rise significantly starting in the second year—if you do nothing. Anyone using switching bonuses to reduce their energy bill should therefore set a reminder in their calendar one month before the contract expires.

“If you review your contract about a year after signing it, compare current offers, and switch providers if necessary, you can often offset the loss of the bonus and avoid unnecessary extra costs,” emphasizes Spiegelhofer.

Online Portals Help with Price Comparisons
In addition to calling your electricity or gas provider to ask if you can get a lower rate again, comparison sites like Durchblicker.at, Tarife.at, or e-control.at can also help you find the best deal.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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