Over 190,000 households face higher energy prices

Most Austrian households play it safe when it comes to electricity, gas, and other utilities. Last year, nearly 90 percent of new contracts were signed with a switching bonus and a lock-in period. However, over 190,000 of these agreements will expire by early 2027—posing the risk of a cost explosion. On average, the (switching) bonus now set to expire amounted to 464 euros for electricity and as much as 617 euros for natural gas, according to calculations by the online comparison portal Durchblicker.