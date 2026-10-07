Ryanair's Comeback?
London Flight Set to Return to Linz
The Irish low-cost airline Ryanair removed the Linz-London route from its winter schedule—but appears to be adding the connection back to its lineup next summer. However, there has not yet been an official confirmation of this comeback.
“Departure: Ryanair scraps the Linz-London route”—that was the headline in the “Krone” back in June. At that time, the Irish low-cost airline announced it would suspend the route for the winter. It was a bit of bad news for Linz Airport, as the route was well-utilized and a reliable source of passengers—factors that the financially struggling airport urgently needs.
Now the route appears to be making a comeback: Ryanair is expected to resume the Linz-London service in the upcoming summer flight schedule (starting at the end of March 2027), as flights from Upper Austria’s capital to London-Stansted can already be booked on the airline’s website.
According to the schedule, the new flights will operate every Wednesday and Sunday. They’re ideal for a five-day trip to the big city: According to the booking system, the flight departs Linz at 2:35 p.m. on Wednesday, and the plane from London lands back at Linz-Hörsching at 10:05 p.m. on Sunday.
No Confirmation of the Comeback
However, no one is willing to officially confirm the return just yet. Linz Airport states that it is currently in discussions with Ryanair. The airline itself did not respond to an inquiry by the time of publication.
This could indicate that negotiations are underway between Ryanair and Linz Airport regarding additional routes. Currently, the Irish low-cost airline flies from Linz to Alicante (year-round), Bari (in the summer)—and apparently soon to London again as well.
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