Theater on the Mountain
The Rise and Fall of a Mountaineering Legend
He pioneered free climbing, conquered 1,200 peaks, and paid the ultimate price: Hubert Lepka and Lawine Torrèn bring the life of mountaineering pioneer Paul Preuß back to life amid rocks, passion, and a fatal fall. The setting for this theatrical hike is the Seewiese in Altaussee.
Hubert Lepka, a choreographer and director from the Innviertel region, became known for spectacular large-scale productions in unusual locations such as glaciers, airports, and rivers, which he brings to life with his artistic network, Lawine Torrèn.
Now Lawine Torrèn invites you to “Paul,” a theatrical hike at the Seewiese in Altaussee. Here, the life of an alpinist—who remains a legend and cult figure to this day—is reenacted.
First Ascent Without Hooks
The focus is on the Altaussee mountaineering pioneer Paul Preuß (1886–1913), who invented free climbing—that is, climbing without artificial aids: “He was the greatest mountaineer of his time—and fell to his death,” says Lepka. The focus is on Preuß’s difficult first ascent of the Trisselwand above Lake Altaussee, which Lepka “condenses into an intimate play experienced in the great outdoors.”
Love and Demons
Visitors wander through the authentic natural setting where dramatic and poetic scenes unfold. Through wireless microphones and earbuds, they hear dialogues and music. “Preuß embodied Viennese Modernism, that spirit of new beginnings. That’s why Schönberg’s music is featured,” says Lepka. The story also revolves around love and demons, and the conflict between the modern spirit and the archaic spirit world of the Alps.
This also brings to life the inner conflicts of Preuß, who preferred to go off on solo climbs on the cliffs: “He is played by the Gastein extreme climber Rudolf Hauser. But we also have dancers joining us,” reveals Lepka.
Everything takes place in a rocky landscape near the Seewiese, which is otherwise used for (ground-level) bouldering. The mountain illusion is perfect, even though the audience only has to climb 150 meters in elevation: “It’s a leisurely four-kilometer hike. Sturdy shoes and weather-appropriate clothing are still required, however.”
Transportation is provided by boat across Lake Altaussee. Drinks and a meal are included with the theater experience (188 €).
The premiere of *Paul* takes place on Friday, October 16, at 2 p.m.; additional performances run through October 25.
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