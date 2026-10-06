“The judge gets a headshot from a sniper”

Already spent ten years in a special facility

He served ten years in a special facility for robbery and was then released. Everything went well for six years, as long as he took his medication and didn’t smoke cannabis. As soon as the 42-year-old changed his behavior, stopped taking his medication, and started smoking hashish again, a switch flipped in his diseased brain. He became violent again, committed numerous acts of property damage in public spaces, and finally, on May 7—after frightening passersby—ended up back at the forensic-therapeutic center in Asten. There, he threatened a psychologist and a psychiatrist, saying he would have a sniper kill his judge with a shot to the head.