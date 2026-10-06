A Whole New Chapter
Alaba on his position: “That’s where I can contribute the most”
David Alaba has now officially arrived in Udine. On Tuesday, the Austrian national team captain was introduced at a press conference held by the Serie A club and radiated great optimism. As for his role on the field, Alaba said he is adaptable but revealed a certain preference.
“In recent years, I’ve mostly played as a center back, but I’ve also played in many other positions throughout my career. I’m flexible. I’m here to help the team, but I can certainly contribute the most in the center of defense,” said Alaba. After many years with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, the 34-year-old is now starting a whole new chapter.
After watching Udinese Calcio’s recent matches, he recognized the team’s “quality” and “potential.” “We need to turn our efforts into the points we deserve and continue to gain confidence.”
High Expectations
His signing was made official on September 24, and about two weeks later, Alaba sat before the press flanked by General Manager Franco Collavino, Technical Director Gianluca Nani, and Sporting Director Gökhan Inler.
“He’s not coming here to celebrate his past, but to be part of the present,” Collavino said, alluding to Alaba’s illustrious career. The five-time Champions League winner is expected, not least, to “pass on his mentality and culture of excellence to the many talented players in our squad.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.