Reasons for the Move
Blockbuster Signing Alaba: “I Can’t Wait!”
The blockbuster transfer is here! Serie A club Udinese Calcio presented David Alaba as its new star at the Bluenergy Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.
Black tuxedo, white shirt, black pants, black shoes—David Alaba made a great impression right away during his appearance on Tuesday. In the stadium’s tunnel, he spoke for the first time to the media and the fans of his new club: “Thank you all so much for this great opportunity and this warm welcome! I felt right at home immediately. I can’t wait to get started.”
“I’m ready to play!”
He also revealed the reasons behind his move to Udine. “I mainly spoke with the coach (Editor’s note: Kosta Runjaic), who convinced me of the project here,” said Alaba, who spoke of what he sees as “the right path.” Udinese is “a club steeped in tradition” and “a historic club,” Alaba enthused. Physically, he’s in good shape: “I’m ready to play!”
I felt right at home immediately. I can’t wait to get started.
David Alaba
’sLong Summer of TransfersAfter leaving Real Madrid, Alaba went through a grueling summer during which he was linked to many top European clubs, as well as teams in the U.S. and Saudi Arabia. A return to Austria Vienna was also under discussion, as his father George confirmed to the “Krone” in this video.
One-Year Contract
About two weeks ago, Alaba signed a one-year contract with Udinese Calcio, running through June 30, 2027. The 34-year-old center back was not named to the squad for the first four Nations League matches due to his long period without a club. “I’m in constant contact with Ralf Rangnick; we have an excellent relationship, and I believe this experience at Udinese will help me get back on track,” said Alaba.
Problems in the Defensive Line
With his experience, he is also expected to help stabilize the team led by Vienna-born German coach Kosta Runjaic. Udinese was looking to bolster its defense, as two defenders—former Salzburg pro Oumar Solet and rising star Matteo Palma—had recently been sidelined due to injury.
Big-Brother Role
Furthermore, the defense has been a weak spot so far this season, having conceded 11 goals in five rounds—nearly half of which came in the 3-5 loss to champions Inter. The team has earned four points from five games and currently sits in 13th place. With Alaba, who as a veteran also intends to take on the role of “big brother,” things are now expected to turn around …
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