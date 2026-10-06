On Charges of “Treason”
Former Intelligence Chief Arrested in Germany
According to consistent media reports, former BND chief August Hanning was arrested on suspicion of espionage. The 80-year-old served as head of the Federal Intelligence Service (BND) from 1998 to 2005. His former chief of staff was also reportedly arrested.
According to reports, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office had the former BND president arrested this morning. The arrest took place at Hanning’s residence in the Steinfurt district of North Rhine-Westphalia by special police forces, as reported by *Der Spiegel*, among others.
Suspicions of Espionage
The serious charges include espionage constituting treason and the disclosure of state secrets. Furthermore, the former top official is accused of attempted treason and acting as a secret service agent.
According to the investigation, Hanning is alleged to have illegally obtained and passed on classified BND information for years after the end of his career as a civil servant.
According to the newspaper “Bild,” Hanning is alleged to have purchased the sensitive data from a former member of the BND’s executive staff. He intended to “resell it as part of his consulting work.” The Federal Prosecutor General is conducting the investigation against both suspects.
According to security sources, Hanning is alleged to have used the intelligence in at least one instance to prepare an analysis for an “employee of a foreign intelligence service.”
It was emphasized that this did not involve Russia. It remained unclear at first which foreign power this man was working for. Whether the analysis was actually transmitted to the intelligence officer is the subject of ongoing investigations.
The arrest of a former BND president is unprecedented in Germany’s criminal history.
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