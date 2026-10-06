Enter & Win
Experience Cirque du Soleil in Graz & Salzburg
Spectacular acrobatics, imaginative costumes, and a fascinating world full of insects: The world-famous Cirque du Soleil is bringing its hit show “OVO” to Salzburg and Graz. The “Krone” is giving away 15 pairs of tickets for each of the two premieres!
A mysterious cosmos comes to life: In “OVO,” Cirque du Soleil transports its audience right into the heart of a colorful world where beetles, ants, butterflies, and other fantastical creatures whirl across the stage. Breathtaking acrobatics, extraordinary costumes, and a generous dose of poetry blend into that unmistakable mix for which the Canadian Cirque du Soleil is known worldwide.
When Insects Become Circus Magicians
“OVO” means “egg” in Portuguese—and it is precisely this symbol of life that stands at the heart of this imaginative story. The inhabitants of this tiny world are constantly on the move: they jump, fly, climb, and perform extraordinary feats of acrobatics. A total of 53 acrobats and musicians transform the ring into a spectacular universe full of color, energy, and surprising encounters. In Austria, the show will first make a stop at the Salzburgarena from October 21 to 25. From October 29 through November 1, “OVO” will then be performed at the Stadthalle Graz. A guest performance in Vienna will follow in the spring of 2027. Tickets for these shows are already available at the “Krone” ticket shop!
Attend the Premiere with “Krone”
“Krone” brings you right up close to this extraordinary spectacle and is giving away 15 pairs of tickets each for the premieres of “OVO”:
- Salzburg: October 21, 2026 – 15 pairs of tickets
- Graz: October 29, 2026 – 15 pairs of tickets
Experience the fascinating world of Cirque du Soleil live and let yourself be enchanted by spectacular acrobatics, fantastic visuals, and the magic of “OVO.” Enter now and, with a little luck, be part of one of the two premieres!
Want to increase your chances of winning? Then we have good news for subscribers to the “Guten Morgen” newsletter from “Krone.” All participating subscribers—and those who sign up by the entry deadline of October 14 at 9:00 a.m.—will have double the chance to win! You can find more information and the terms and conditions here.
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