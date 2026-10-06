Experience Cirque du Soleil in Graz & Salzburg

When Insects Become Circus Magicians

“OVO” means “egg” in Portuguese—and it is precisely this symbol of life that stands at the heart of this imaginative story. The inhabitants of this tiny world are constantly on the move: they jump, fly, climb, and perform extraordinary feats of acrobatics. A total of 53 acrobats and musicians transform the ring into a spectacular universe full of color, energy, and surprising encounters. In Austria, the show will first make a stop at the Salzburgarena from October 21 to 25. From October 29 through November 1, “OVO” will then be performed at the Stadthalle Graz. A guest performance in Vienna will follow in the spring of 2027. Tickets for these shows are already available at the “Krone” ticket shop!