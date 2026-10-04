LIVE: Brilliant save! Urbig saves Germany early on

But the minutes ticked by at Toumba Stadium, and Germany’s attempts to break down the tightly packed Greek defense rarely resulted in truly good scoring chances. On one occasion, Philipp Treu opted for a pass instead of taking the shot that seemed like the obvious choice (56th minute); later, Derry Scherhant narrowly missed the goal (65th minute). For their part, the Greeks mounted several offensive pushes and ultimately forced a draw against the favorites. In mid-November, the DFB squad will continue with matches in Serbia and, to wrap things up, against the Netherlands.