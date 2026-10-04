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Nations League

LIVE: Brilliant save! Urbig saves Germany early on

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04.10.2026 05:25
The Germans were unable to secure the hoped-for revenge for their loss in the first leg.
The Germans were unable to secure the hoped-for revenge for their loss in the first leg.(Bild: AFP/ARIS MESSINIS)
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Greece once again proved to be a tough opponent for Germany in the Nations League. Although the team led by head coach Jürgen Klopp avoided another away loss, they were ultimately unable to break the 0-0 deadlock. The hoped-for revenge thus did not materialize. 

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A week after the 0-1 loss in Augsburg, Jürgen Klopp’s squad was also unable to secure a victory on the road against Greece. In Thessaloniki on Sunday, the DFB squad had to settle for a 0-0 draw in the Nations League. After four rounds, Germany remains on just five points and trails both the Netherlands and Greece by three points each in Group 2. The Oranje prevailed 2-1 at home against Serbia

Urbig Saves the German Team from an Early Deficit
In northern Greece, Lennart Karl, David Raum, and Jonathan made their debuts for the German team, which played with confidence and dominance—and, thanks to Jonas Urbig, thwarted the home team’s best chance as early as the 2nd minute. The Bayern Munich goalkeeper dived lightning-fast to stop a header by Greek captain Giorgos Masouras. Even the disallowed goal by Jonathan Burkardt (32nd minute)—which would have given Germany the lead—due to a handball by Tom Bischof in the build-up did not rattle the German team at first.

But the minutes ticked by at Toumba Stadium, and Germany’s attempts to break down the tightly packed Greek defense rarely resulted in truly good scoring chances. On one occasion, Philipp Treu opted for a pass instead of taking the shot that seemed like the obvious choice (56th minute); later, Derry Scherhant narrowly missed the goal (65th minute). For their part, the Greeks mounted several offensive pushes and ultimately forced a draw against the favorites. In mid-November, the DFB squad will continue with matches in Serbia and, to wrap things up, against the Netherlands.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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