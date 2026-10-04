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The ÖFB Ratings

Schlager the Savior, Schmid Never in the Game, Joker Impressive

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04.10.2026 21:59
Goalkeeper Alexander Schlager put in a strong performance.
Goalkeeper Alexander Schlager put in a strong performance.(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)
Porträt von Philipp Scheichl
Von Philipp Scheichl

A closer look at the individual performances of Austria’s national team players against Kosovo (1–1), as analyzed by “Krone” reporter Philipp Scheichl.

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Alexander Schlager 5
Made three strong saves; his only lapse wasn’t punished; had no chance on the goal conceded.

Stefan Posch 3
Lost track of his opponent Gallapeni too often, but also got involved well in the attacks himself.

Felix Bacher 3
An average debut; wasn’t always solid.

Kevin Danso 4
Cleared every ball into the penalty area for a long time, was a rock in the defense, but was also a step too late on the goal conceded.

(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)

Konrad Laimer 3
Was assigned to mark Kosovo’s “weapon,” Zhegrova, at left back and had his hands full. Made a much bigger impact in the center during the closing stages.

Nicolas Seiwald 3
A solid defensive midfielder, but almost too inconspicuous.

Xaver Schlager 3
His careless misplaced pass didn’t come back to haunt him; he was supposed to be the linchpin of the team’s build-up play, but he lacked creativity.

(Bild: AFP/ARMEND NIMANI)

Patrick Wimmer 2
Should have provided more defensive support for Posch; up front, he wasn’t as effective as usual.

Romano Schmid 2
The field was a nightmare for the technical player; he never really got into the game.

Alexander Prass 4
Good solo run, strong long-range shot—a valuable asset on offense.

(Bild: EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI)

Michael Gregoritsch 3
Had two header attempts, worked hard, but received hardly any decent passes.

Sasa Kalajdzic 4
Used his height and heading ability for the assist; a constant threat.

Marco Grüll 4
Brought energy to the offense.

Christoph Lang 4
A magnificent header to tie the game—more than fulfilled his role as a substitute. 

Max Wöber 0

RATING KEY: 6 World-class, 5 Very strong, 4 Strong, 3 Average, 2 Weak, 1 Not his day, 0 Played too briefly.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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04.10.2026 21:59
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