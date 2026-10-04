The ÖFB Ratings
Schlager the Savior, Schmid Never in the Game, Joker Impressive
A closer look at the individual performances of Austria’s national team players against Kosovo (1–1), as analyzed by “Krone” reporter Philipp Scheichl.
Alexander Schlager 5
Made three strong saves; his only lapse wasn’t punished; had no chance on the goal conceded.
Stefan Posch 3
Lost track of his opponent Gallapeni too often, but also got involved well in the attacks himself.
Felix Bacher 3
An average debut; wasn’t always solid.
Kevin Danso 4
Cleared every ball into the penalty area for a long time, was a rock in the defense, but was also a step too late on the goal conceded.
Konrad Laimer 3
Was assigned to mark Kosovo’s “weapon,” Zhegrova, at left back and had his hands full. Made a much bigger impact in the center during the closing stages.
Nicolas Seiwald 3
A solid defensive midfielder, but almost too inconspicuous.
Xaver Schlager 3
His careless misplaced pass didn’t come back to haunt him; he was supposed to be the linchpin of the team’s build-up play, but he lacked creativity.
Patrick Wimmer 2
Should have provided more defensive support for Posch; up front, he wasn’t as effective as usual.
Romano Schmid 2
The field was a nightmare for the technical player; he never really got into the game.
Alexander Prass 4
Good solo run, strong long-range shot—a valuable asset on offense.
Michael Gregoritsch 3
Had two header attempts, worked hard, but received hardly any decent passes.
Sasa Kalajdzic 4
Used his height and heading ability for the assist; a constant threat.
Marco Grüll 4
Brought energy to the offense.
Christoph Lang 4
A magnificent header to tie the game—more than fulfilled his role as a substitute.
Max Wöber 0
RATING KEY: 6 World-class, 5 Very strong, 4 Strong, 3 Average, 2 Weak, 1 Not his day, 0 Played too briefly.
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