Rumors Surrounding the SPÖ Summit: Yet Another Name in the Running

Insider: The “swap of offices” option

In SPÖ circles outside Vienna, another reshuffle is therefore gaining popularity. It appears acceptable to all nine federal states—and could serve as a sort of “golden handshake” for Babler. Doris Bures, the Third President of the National Council and grande dame of the SPÖ, could take over both of Babler’s offices—and Babler could move to the National Council Presidium. “Given her standing, Bures would be unstoppable and certainly the preferred solution for the states—if she’s willing. Babler would even formally move up in rank, earn a similar salary, and surely accept the offer gratefully,” an insider told the “Krone.” The catch: Bures, too, had initially declined the offer. However, if the states were to plead with her, she might agree to lead the party from the National Council Presidency—at least on an interim basis—until “other solutions” are found.