Who will replace Babler?
Rumors Surrounding the SPÖ Summit: Yet Another Name in the Running
Things will heat up for the Social Democrats starting at 1 p.m.: Two summits in Vienna with all state party leaders are set to decide the leadership issue. One thing seems clear: Andreas Babler’s tenure as Vice Chancellor and SPÖ leader appears to be coming to an end. In the game of poker over his succession, there are currently two realistic options. But a new name has also surfaced.
“The only thing I can rule out is that Michael Ludwig and Hans Peter Doskozil will go out for dinner together afterward,” says a top SPÖ official, referring to Sunday’s SPÖ showdown. The phones have been ringing off the hook—and continue to do so—among top SPÖ leaders across Austria. At 1 p.m., all nine state party leaders will meet privately to discuss Andreas Babler’s future, before the party leadership is expected to arrive at 4 p.m.—at which point the venue will change. At a Vienna hotel, in the presence of Babler as well as Women’s Affairs Chair Eva-Maria Holzleitner, the meeting will get down to business as planned until at least 7 p.m.
Babler out—but not Zeiler?
In the federal capital, the red power center, the course had already been set on Saturday in the city party committees. Andreas Babler can no longer be the candidate, and his challenger Gerhard Zeiler must not become one—that was the outcome of the discussions. With the showdown in mind, this still leaves a lot open. The “Krone” has been asking around: currently, five names—and two models—are the most realistic contenders for the office of vice chancellor and the SPÖ leadership.
Marterbauer and Holzleitner as co-leaders?
Vienna’s preferred solution? Although both Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer and the SPÖ’s women’s affairs chief and Minister for Women’s Affairs, Eva-Maria Holzleitner, have denied wanting to take on the roles of vice chancellor and SPÖ leader, behind the scenes, plans for exactly that are still being worked out. The dual-leadership model would be easy to implement, as Babler could, under Section 60 of the SPÖ bylaws, effortlessly appoint one of his deputies to manage the party’s affairs—which would apply to Holzleitner. Marterbauer, who, as is well known, wants to focus on his health for now, could meanwhile help stabilize the SPÖ in the government—without too much additional effort.
If Marterbauer and Holzleitner stick to their “no,” the same division of offices could also be considered—and pushed through—with Transportation Minister Peter Hanke as vice chancellor and parliamentary group leader Philip Kucher.
The Ministry of Media, which will become vacant following Babler’s departure, could then potentially be filled by former ORF Director General Alexander Wrabetz. However, if Marterbauer and Holzleitner did not mean their denials so seriously after all, this option would also have to be supported by the states—and for them, the model is likely “too left-wing” politically. In addition, a position would still have to be found for Babler that allows for the desired “face-saving exit.”
Insider: The “swap of offices” option
In SPÖ circles outside Vienna, another reshuffle is therefore gaining popularity. It appears acceptable to all nine federal states—and could serve as a sort of “golden handshake” for Babler. Doris Bures, the Third President of the National Council and grande dame of the SPÖ, could take over both of Babler’s offices—and Babler could move to the National Council Presidium. “Given her standing, Bures would be unstoppable and certainly the preferred solution for the states—if she’s willing. Babler would even formally move up in rank, earn a similar salary, and surely accept the offer gratefully,” an insider told the “Krone.” The catch: Bures, too, had initially declined the offer. However, if the states were to plead with her, she might agree to lead the party from the National Council Presidency—at least on an interim basis—until “other solutions” are found.
On the sidelines, a new name has also emerged in the current debate—though he has often been considered a potential top candidate within the SPÖ in the past: namely, Carinthia’s former governor Peter Kaiser. He is widely respected within the party and could organize an orderly transition, according to the “Krone.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.