Flydubai Co-Pilot (29) Was Considered a Safety Risk

Posts Following the Violent Act

For example, a social media profile attributed to Al Hammamis reportedly contained videos of Ayman al-Zawahiri (the leader of the al-Qaeda terrorist network following the death of Osama bin Laden), and images of Humam Khalil Abu-Mulal al-Balawi (an al-Qaeda supporter who killed nine people in a suicide bombing in 2009). Two posts are said to have been made on his LinkedIn profile hours after the violent act. It is therefore unclear who published these posts and whether they had been planned in advance.